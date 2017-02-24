Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 27, 2017
Weil Gotshal & Manges has added Brian Gingold as partner in its global private equity practice in New York. He joins from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.
Peabody Energy Corp can not dismiss more than $1 billion in claims related to hazardous waste at Superfund sites, according to the U.S. government, states and Native American tribes seeking to recover money from the bankrupt coal producer.
The world's largest private-sector coal miner "expressly assumed" liabilities that underlie the claims, opening itself to collection efforts, the governments said in court papers filed on Wednesday.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lgSHDJ
Weil Gotshal & Manges has added Brian Gingold as partner in its global private equity practice in New York. He joins from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.
Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.
Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. All times local.