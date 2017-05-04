FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 3 months ago

Coal producer Peabody's earnings surge on heels of exit from Chapter 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A month following its return to the New York Stock Exchange after emerging from bankruptcy, Peabody Energy Corp on Thursday reported its highest net income in nearly five years, crediting improved U.S. demand for coal and a jump in revenue from sales of its Australian coal.

The world's largest private-sector coal producer said its revenue increased 29 percent to $1.3 billion in the first quarter over the same period a year earlier, helping lift net income to $122.1 million from a year-earlier loss of $165.1 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qJO8E4

