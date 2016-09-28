Pension plan manager wants bankrupt Peabody back in arbitration

An administrator of a mine workers union pension plan is seeking a court order that would allow talks to resume with bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp over the coal producer's alleged liability for shedding retirement obligations.

The United Mine Workers of America 1974 Pension Plan and Trust was in arbitration with Peabody when the company filed for Chapter 11 in April, the plan's administrator said in a court filing on Monday.

