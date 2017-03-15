Bankrupt Peabody and pension plan reach $75 mln settlement

A day before a key hearing on its reorganization plan, bankrupt coal mining company Peabody Energy Corp filed court papers on Wednesday seeking court approval for a $75 million deal to resolve a dispute with a mine workers union retirement plan.

Peabody filed its papers in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis, where the company is headquartered. The settlement is much less than the nearly $643 million the United Mine Workers of America 1974 Pension Plan and Trust had sought.

