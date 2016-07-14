FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Shareholders pan Penn Virginia valuation in call for committee

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Penn Virginia Corp’s shareholders want an official committee to represent them in the energy producer’s bankruptcy, arguing its restructuring plan, which would wipe out their investments, stems from a report prepared by a biased expert hired by the company.

The shareholders challenged in court papers on Thursday Penn Virginia’s conclusion that they will be “out of the money” in a restructuring because the assertion is based on an undisclosed and untested valuation analysis by Jefferies LLC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29MwUke

