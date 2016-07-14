Shareholders pan Penn Virginia valuation in call for committee

Penn Virginia Corp’s shareholders want an official committee to represent them in the energy producer’s bankruptcy, arguing its restructuring plan, which would wipe out their investments, stems from a report prepared by a biased expert hired by the company.

The shareholders challenged in court papers on Thursday Penn Virginia’s conclusion that they will be “out of the money” in a restructuring because the assertion is based on an undisclosed and untested valuation analysis by Jefferies LLC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29MwUke