a year ago
Penn Virginia and shareholders reach deal over equity committee
August 2, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Penn Virginia and shareholders reach deal over equity committee

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Penn Virginia Corp and its shareholders have reached a settlement averting a fight in court over their push for the appointment of an equity committee, according to a lawyer for the bankrupt energy producer.

Justin Bernbrock of Kirkland & Ellis told Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips in a letter on Monday that Penn Virginia would provide details of the deal in a revised plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy ahead of a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2azqDWV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
