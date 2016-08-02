Penn Virginia and shareholders reach deal over equity committee

Penn Virginia Corp and its shareholders have reached a settlement averting a fight in court over their push for the appointment of an equity committee, according to a lawyer for the bankrupt energy producer.

Justin Bernbrock of Kirkland & Ellis told Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips in a letter on Monday that Penn Virginia would provide details of the deal in a revised plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy ahead of a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

