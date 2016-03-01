FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch predicts another year with fewer personal bankruptcies
March 1, 2016 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Fitch predicts another year with fewer personal bankruptcies

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Personal bankruptcy filings will fall between 6 percent and 8 percent this year from 2015 and mark their sixth consecutive year of decline amid a stable labor market, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Monday.

Rising home values, more discipline among consumers and low gasoline prices and interest rates will also contribute to the decrease, the credit rating agency said, noting it expects about 735,000 to 750,000 personal bankruptcy filings this year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SeQKUZ

