Richards Kibbe & Orbe has brought Gregory Plotko aboard as a partner to expand its bankruptcy practice and help clients investing in distressed debt and companies.

Plotko told Reuters on Thursday he arrived in Richards’ New York office earlier this week, joining from the bankruptcy and restructuring group at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, and that he is already busy.

