(Reuters) - Nearly nine years after settling a securities class action against the former DHB Industries Inc, a maker of body armor, investors may finally see some cash, if a bankruptcy settlement gets approved.

The class action against DHB settled for $35 million in late 2006, but the funds have been tied up in escrow as the company’s founder David Brooks became embroiled in a decade of criminal, civil and bankruptcy litigation.

