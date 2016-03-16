FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Port freight company files for Chapter 11 as 'headwinds' mount
March 16, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Port freight company files for Chapter 11 as 'headwinds' mount

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

A freight company at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with $30 million in debt has filed for bankruptcy, marking the second time in as many months that a cargo handler at West Coast ports has sought protection from its creditors.

Chief Financial Officer Sam Joumblat of Premium Transportation Services Inc said the company’s Chapter 11 filing stems from a number of “headwinds,” including demands from clients, environmental regulation, lawsuits and labor disputes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S3HVLS

