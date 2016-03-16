Port freight company files for Chapter 11 as 'headwinds' mount

By Jim Christie

A freight company at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with $30 million in debt has filed for bankruptcy, marking the second time in as many months that a cargo handler at West Coast ports has sought protection from its creditors.

Chief Financial Officer Sam Joumblat of Premium Transportation Services Inc said the company’s Chapter 11 filing stems from a number of “headwinds,” including demands from clients, environmental regulation, lawsuits and labor disputes.

