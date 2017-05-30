Puerto Rico government workers at odds with retirees over committee

Two unions for Puerto Rico's current government workers want their own committee to represent their members' interests in the island's bankruptcy, saying their concerns could be at odds with those of the commonwealth's retired public employees.

The United Auto Workers and Service Employees International Union, who represent the government workers, said in court papers filed on Friday in U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico that they did not object to the retirees seeking the appointment of an official committee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sbBe3c