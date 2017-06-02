FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Puerto Rico sued for diverting revenue for toll-backed bonds
#Westlaw News
June 2, 2017 / 12:25 AM / 3 months ago

Puerto Rico sued for diverting revenue for toll-backed bonds

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

An investment firm holding $65 million of Puerto Rico's bonds sued the island's bankrupt government on Wednesday in a bid to force its highway agency to stop diverting toll revenue meant to pay off the debt.

Puerto Rico's Highways & Transportation Authority has been unlawfully diverting the revenue for over a year to help the island's government pay off other debt and bolster its general fund, stiffing investors holding the toll-backed bonds, according to a complaint by Peaje Investments LLC filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qGXQeY

