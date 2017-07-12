FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Education cuts in Puerto Rico restructuring to hurt island - professors
July 12, 2017 / 1:23 AM / an hour ago

Education cuts in Puerto Rico restructuring to hurt island - professors

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A group representing University of Puerto Rico faculty has sued the island's cash-strapped government and its federal oversight board over $201 million in higher-education spending cuts, arguing that the university is a government service protected under law.

The Asociacion de Profesoras y Profesores del Recinto Universitario de Mayaguez (APRUM) in an adversary proceeding complaint filed on Sunday in the island's bankruptcy-like proceedings called for a court order to block the cuts, arguing they are at odds with the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tLudXW

