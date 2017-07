Puerto Rico's financial crisis and bankruptcy is being felt far beyond investors holding the U.S. commonwealth's bonds - even extending to the island's illegal drag racers.

Lawyers for the territory are fighting to maintain the stay of litigation, prompted by Puerto Rico's bankruptcy-like proceeding, involving a range of lawsuits including one over cars seized in a crackdown on drag racing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u9V5E0