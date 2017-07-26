FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reporters seek to lift Puerto Rico's stay to probe oversight board
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
July 26, 2017 / 1:37 AM / 22 minutes ago

Reporters seek to lift Puerto Rico's stay to probe oversight board

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The stay on litigation against Puerto Rico in its debt restructuring should not bar a lawsuit seeking financial and conflict-of-interest information from the board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances, a reporters' group argued in court papers filed on Tuesday.

The island's Centro de Periodismo Investigativo (CPI) said the board has been "stonewalling" its efforts to access the information, spurring it to file a lawsuit last month to force the board to hand over the information.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v6j5sc

