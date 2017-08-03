FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico creditors' committee fears being 'neutered'
August 3, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 2 hours ago

Puerto Rico creditors' committee fears being 'neutered'

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A bid by Puerto Rico's general obligation bondholders to join its official committee of unsecured creditors risks creating a dangerous "fox guarding the henhouse" precedent for bankruptcy procedure, according to the committee.

In court papers filed on Monday, the committee urged the U.S. District Court in San Juan to reject a motion by the U.S. territory's ad hoc group of general obligation bondholders for an order that would give them a seat on the committee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vuICvB

