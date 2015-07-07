Q&A: Asarco lawyer on bankruptcy fees after Supreme Court decision

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled in Baker Botts v. Asarco that attorneys must bear the cost of defending their expenses in bankruptcy cases, a plus for clients but an outcome some lawyers say could make it more difficult for them to press costly Chapter 11 cases. Reuters recently spoke with Bracewell & Giuliani partner Jeffrey Oldham on the potential fallout of the court’s decision. Oldham argued before the court on behalf of Asarco, which contested the $5 million Baker Botts spent to defend its fee applications stemming from the mining company’s 2005 bankruptcy.

Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and length.

