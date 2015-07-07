FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Asarco lawyer on bankruptcy fees after Supreme Court decision
#Westlaw News
July 7, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Asarco lawyer on bankruptcy fees after Supreme Court decision

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled in Baker Botts v. Asarco that attorneys must bear the cost of defending their expenses in bankruptcy cases, a plus for clients but an outcome some lawyers say could make it more difficult for them to press costly Chapter 11 cases. Reuters recently spoke with Bracewell & Giuliani partner Jeffrey Oldham on the potential fallout of the court’s decision. Oldham argued before the court on behalf of Asarco, which contested the $5 million Baker Botts spent to defend its fee applications stemming from the mining company’s 2005 bankruptcy.

Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and length.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JLo4zH

