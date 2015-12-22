Q&A: Bankruptcy fees in wake of Supreme Court's Asarco ruling

Dec 22 -

It didn’t take long for the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Baker Botts v. Asarco earlier this year to find its way into court papers in the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, one of the country’s busiest venues for corporate bankruptcies. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that law firms cannot seek reimbursement for time spent defending fee applications against objections - a ruling that Andrew Vara, acting U.S. trustee for Delaware, has added to his toolkit. For example, he recently invoked it to attack a provision in Samson Resources Corp’s engagement of Kirkland & Ellis allowing “for all fees and expenses.” David Bury Jr of Stone & Baxter spoke with Reuters about what Vara’s embrace of the Asarco ruling may signal for bankruptcy practitioners.

