Q&A: No relief from default pressures for energy companies
#Westlaw News
August 4, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: No relief from default pressures for energy companies

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alpha Natural Resources Inc, the second-largest U.S. coal producer, on Monday joined the growing list of coal miners to file for bankruptcy. With coal in a slump and oil prices also down sharply, struggling energy companies have been turning to Chapter 11.

Reuters spoke with Fitch Ratings Managing Director Sharon Bonelli on her outlook for debt trouble and bankruptcies in the energy sector. The replies have been edited for length and clarity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1hhdHYi

