Q&A: Kaye Scholer on how MLPs could feel energy producers' pain
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
March 18, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Q&A: Kaye Scholer on how MLPs could feel energy producers' pain

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Master limited partnerships that oversee pipelines and other infrastructure for the energy industry have fallen out of favor with investors anxious about low oil and gas prices. Now they have to consider how developments in bankruptcy court could affect MLPs, Kaye Scholer bankruptcy and restructuring practitioners Stephen Rutenberg and Michael Greenblatt told Reuters. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

REUTERS: To what extent are energy-sector bankruptcies increasing risk for MLPs?

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MdESl1

