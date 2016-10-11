FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Q&A: Bonnie Riggs on why bankruptcy is on menu for restaurants
October 11, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Q&A: Bonnie Riggs on why bankruptcy is on menu for restaurants

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The restaurant industry has been giving the energy industry a run for its money in terms of bankruptcy filings lately. The operators of the Logan's Roadhouse, Black-eyed Pea, Cosi and Souplantation chains are among those to have filed recently, and more seem likely to follow. Analyst Bonnie Riggs of the NPD Group spoke with Reuters about why the industry is poised for tough times.

REUTERS: What's driving the recent spate of bankruptcy filings by restaurant companies?

