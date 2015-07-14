FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Chuck Tatelbaum on the roil in retail
July 14, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Chuck Tatelbaum on the roil in retail

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Hard times for retailers have triggered a number of high profile bankruptcy cases recently, raising the prospect of gloomy days ahead for America’s shopping malls, says Charles Tatelbaum, whose practice at Tripp Scott focuses on bankruptcy and creditors’ rights. Tatelbaum, a former counsel to the National Association of Credit Management for 15 years, spoke with Reuters about the challenges facing national retail chains and mall operators.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1O3pW4P

