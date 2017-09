(Reuters) - Quicksilver Resources Inc’s unsecured creditors cast doubt on Monday on the energy company’s plan to sell its assets without an initial bid in place, noting its sales efforts before it filed for bankruptcy failed.

The official creditors committee urged the Forth Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver to prepare a plan of reorganization on a dual track with any sales process.

