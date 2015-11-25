FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trustee urges rejection of Quiksilver's bonus plan
November 25, 2015 / 11:18 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. trustee urges rejection of Quiksilver's bonus plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nov 25 -

A bonus plan for key employees proposed by bankrupt surfwear apparel retailer Quiksilver Inc would simply reward employees for doing their jobs and should be rejected, the U.S. trustee urged the bankruptcy court in Delaware on Tuesday.

Quiksilver “may have actually set the performance bar too low” for key employees it has identified for bonuses, acting U.S. trustee Andrew Vara said in court papers filed by his watchdog office.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jkpQfr

