U.S. trustee urges rejection of Quiksilver's bonus plan

Nov 25 -

A bonus plan for key employees proposed by bankrupt surfwear apparel retailer Quiksilver Inc would simply reward employees for doing their jobs and should be rejected, the U.S. trustee urged the bankruptcy court in Delaware on Tuesday.

Quiksilver “may have actually set the performance bar too low” for key employees it has identified for bonuses, acting U.S. trustee Andrew Vara said in court papers filed by his watchdog office.

