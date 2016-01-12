U.S. objects to Quicksilver sales plan, says contracts need review

Jan 12 -

The U.S. government said on Monday it needs time to sort out more than 300 agreements with Quicksilver Resources Inc before the bankrupt oil-and-gas producer should be granted a court order approving its sale motion later this month.

At issue are 323 various agreements with the U.S. Department of the Interior, which manages oil and gas rights on federal land. The government said in court papers that Quicksilver has not met the requirements for agency approval to transfer contracts to a successful bidder.

