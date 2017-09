(Reuters) - Four states have resumed their offensive against RadioShack Corp, reviving concerns that the bankrupt electronics retailer could sell customer data.

The criticism by Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee in court papers last week echoes charges they made last month that led RadioShack to pull personally identifiable information from its auction.