(Reuters) - One of RadioShack Corp’s key creditors on Tuesday joined an effort to reopen the auction for the bankrupt electronics retailer’s name and customer information, setting up a courtroom showdown on Wednesday.

Salus Capital Partners said in a filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware that Wonderland Investment Group could top the winning bid by nearly $4 million.

