(Reuters) - A lender to RadioShack Corp urged the judge overseeing the former retailer’s bankruptcy on Tuesday to convert the case to a Chapter 7 liquidation because its prospects for recovery will dim the longer the Chapter 11 drags on.

Salus Capital Partners said in court papers it is at risk of bearing the bulk of costs in the case as a last-out lender in a credit agreement notched with RadioShack.

