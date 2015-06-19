RadioShack buyer says converting to Ch. 7 puts stores at risk

(Reuters) - Converting RadioShack Corp’s bankruptcy to Chapter 7 as one of its lenders has urged would jeopardize plans for the electronics retailer to emerge from bankruptcy as a stand-alone business, its buyer said in a court filing on Thursday.

General Wireless said converting the Chapter 11 case would also create uncertainty for the retailer’s remaining employees by disrupting transition work expected to last until October.

