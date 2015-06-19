FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RadioShack buyer says converting to Ch. 7 puts stores at risk
June 19, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

RadioShack buyer says converting to Ch. 7 puts stores at risk

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Converting RadioShack Corp’s bankruptcy to Chapter 7 as one of its lenders has urged would jeopardize plans for the electronics retailer to emerge from bankruptcy as a stand-alone business, its buyer said in a court filing on Thursday.

General Wireless said converting the Chapter 11 case would also create uncertainty for the retailer’s remaining employees by disrupting transition work expected to last until October.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MSDy2n

