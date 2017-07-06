Bankrupt electronics retailer RadioShack Corp on Wednesday won a court order approving its plan to sell an affiliate controlling its brand and other intellectual property in a $15 million deal.

The agreement involves lender Kensington Technology Holdings LLC offering a credit bid, or what it is owed by RadioShack, which is liquidating after reentering bankruptcy earlier this year.

