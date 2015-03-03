RadioShack trustee wants to halt executive incentive plan

(Reuters) - A $2 million bonus plan for eight RadioShack Corp executives should be rejected as it would reward them for simply staying put with the bankrupt electronics retailer, according to the U.S. trustee in the company’s Chapter 11 case.

The RadioShack executives do not have to improve the company to be paid under the key employee incentive plan, or KEIP, just remain until a sale of 2,000 stores later this month, said the objection filed on Saturday by acting trustee Andrew Vara.

