Buyer of RadioShack data needs clear privacy plan - analyst
May 14, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Buyer of RadioShack data needs clear privacy plan - analyst

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Standard General won the auction for RadioShack’s name and customer information. Now the hedge fund must come up with a plan for protecting consumer data it acquired from the bankrupt electronics retailer or face outcry, said one retail specialist.

RadioShack will seek approval for the sale at a May 20 hearing in Wilmington, Delaware. Key to that effort will be making clear that Standard General will uphold the company’s privacy policy and not sell customer data as some fear, said Amanda Nicholson, professor of retail practice at the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JgjV4Q

