Skadden prevails in bankruptcy court challenge to Radnor work

The Skadden law firm won dismissal of long-running legal fight with the former chief executive of Radnor Holdings Corp who accused the firm of colluding with an investor firm to acquire the packaging company on the cheap through bankruptcy.

In a 13-page opinion, Judge Kevin Gross said former Radnor CEO and Chairman Michael Kennedy failed to bring his case against the law firm in a timely manner. The judge also said Kennedy lacked standing as his investment had been wiped out under the company’s liquidation plan, stemming from its 2006 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1reJez9