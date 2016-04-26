FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skadden prevails in bankruptcy court challenge to Radnor work
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 26, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Skadden prevails in bankruptcy court challenge to Radnor work

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Skadden law firm won dismissal of long-running legal fight with the former chief executive of Radnor Holdings Corp who accused the firm of colluding with an investor firm to acquire the packaging company on the cheap through bankruptcy.

In a 13-page opinion, Judge Kevin Gross said former Radnor CEO and Chairman Michael Kennedy failed to bring his case against the law firm in a timely manner. The judge also said Kennedy lacked standing as his investment had been wiped out under the company’s liquidation plan, stemming from its 2006 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1reJez9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.