U.S. trustee not in tune with Rdio's bankruptcy sale to Pandora

The U.S. trustee is looking to block the planned sale of Rdio Inc, claiming it unfairly advantages secured lenders and Pandora Media Inc, which has offered $75 million for the bankrupt online music service’s technology.

U.S. Trustee Tracy Hope Davis’ office in court papers filed Sunday called on Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco to deny Rdio’s motions for approving bidding procedures. San Francisco-based Davis said the push for a “fast-track” sale effort was designed “primarily for the benefit of the prepetition secured lenders and prospective purchaser.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MOGLiU