Producer: 'Hunter Killer' film dead if Relativity Ch. 11 drags
#Westlaw News
November 9, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Producer: 'Hunter Killer' film dead if Relativity Ch. 11 drags

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Actor Gerard Butler will leave the “Hunter Killer” film production if Relativity Media LLC wins more time to control its bankruptcy case, the project’s producer said in court papers, bolstering his attack on the film studio.

Relativity, which counts the award-winning “The Fighter” among its films, filed for bankruptcy protection in July. Last month it asked Judge Michael Wiles of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to extend the period in which it may file a Chapter 11 plan through May 25.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RI6Zac

