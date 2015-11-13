'Hunter Killer' film project has happy ending - in bankruptcy court

Bankrupt film studio Relativity Media LLC and the producers of the “Hunter Killer” movie project said on Thursday their bitter dispute had taken a dramatic turn with a peace plan to keep the production going.

Rather than pressing on with a fight over “Hunter Killer,” Relativity and producers Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe of Original Film said in a statement provided to Reuters they would partner on producing the action thriller starring Gerard Butler.

