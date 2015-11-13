FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Hunter Killer' film project has happy ending - in bankruptcy court
November 13, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

'Hunter Killer' film project has happy ending - in bankruptcy court

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt film studio Relativity Media LLC and the producers of the “Hunter Killer” movie project said on Thursday their bitter dispute had taken a dramatic turn with a peace plan to keep the production going.

Rather than pressing on with a fight over “Hunter Killer,” Relativity and producers Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe of Original Film said in a statement provided to Reuters they would partner on producing the action thriller starring Gerard Butler.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N1iWtx

