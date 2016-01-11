Kevin Spacey takes key role at bankrupt film studio

Jan 11 -

Actor Kevin Spacey will become chairman of Relativity Studios as the movie studio seeks to exit bankruptcy and turn itself around after a string of box office flops.

The star of Netflix’s “House of Cards” joins Relativity as part of a deal announced by the studio in which it will acquire Trigger Street Productions, an entertainment production company Spacey owns and operates with producer Dana Brunetti.

