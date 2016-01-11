FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kevin Spacey takes key role at bankrupt film studio
January 11, 2016

Kevin Spacey takes key role at bankrupt film studio

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 11 -

Actor Kevin Spacey will become chairman of Relativity Studios as the movie studio seeks to exit bankruptcy and turn itself around after a string of box office flops.

The star of Netflix’s “House of Cards” joins Relativity as part of a deal announced by the studio in which it will acquire Trigger Street Productions, an entertainment production company Spacey owns and operates with producer Dana Brunetti.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IYvjFp

