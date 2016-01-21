FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge OKs Relativity payment to FTI, urges end to 'petty bickering'
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 21, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Judge OKs Relativity payment to FTI, urges end to 'petty bickering'

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 21 -

Turnaround firm FTI Consulting may immediately collect nearly all of the roughly $5 million it says film studio Relativity Media owes it, a bankruptcy judge said on Wednesday, ending a dispute he said was marked by “petty bickering.”

Judge Michael Wiles said Relativity must immediately pay FTI 80 percent of fees and all of its expenses for its work trying to sell the company, an effort the studio criticized.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Wx5BK1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.