Judge OKs Relativity payment to FTI, urges end to 'petty bickering'

Jan 21 -

Turnaround firm FTI Consulting may immediately collect nearly all of the roughly $5 million it says film studio Relativity Media owes it, a bankruptcy judge said on Wednesday, ending a dispute he said was marked by “petty bickering.”

Judge Michael Wiles said Relativity must immediately pay FTI 80 percent of fees and all of its expenses for its work trying to sell the company, an effort the studio criticized.

