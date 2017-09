Jan 26 -

Relativity Media and Netflix Inc video streaming service are sparring over terms of their contract just weeks before the film studio hopes to win court approval to exit bankruptcy.

Netflix Inc has objected to Relativity Media’s reorganization plan in a bid to change terms for a tie-up in place until 2018, a spokesman for the bankrupt film studio said on Friday.

