FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Film Studio Relativity says has votes, financing to exit bankruptcy
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 27, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Film Studio Relativity says has votes, financing to exit bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 27 -

Film studio Relativity Media said on Tuesday an “overwhelming percentage” of its unsecured creditors had voted to accept its reorganization plan, bringing it a step closer to exiting bankruptcy.

Relativity Chief Executive Ryan Kavanaugh said in a statement the vote result was one of a number of “positive developments” in recent days for the studio, which has a Feb. 1 court hearing at which its reorganization could be approved.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TnomzU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.