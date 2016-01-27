Film Studio Relativity says has votes, financing to exit bankruptcy

Jan 27 -

Film studio Relativity Media said on Tuesday an “overwhelming percentage” of its unsecured creditors had voted to accept its reorganization plan, bringing it a step closer to exiting bankruptcy.

Relativity Chief Executive Ryan Kavanaugh said in a statement the vote result was one of a number of “positive developments” in recent days for the studio, which has a Feb. 1 court hearing at which its reorganization could be approved.

