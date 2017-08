Regional carrier Republic Airways Holdings Inc said in court papers on Monday it needs more time to file its plan to exit bankruptcy because it is awaiting necessary regulatory approvals.

In papers filed in Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, Republic requested an extension until May 31 of its exclusive period, during which it has sole right to file a Chapter 11 plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mNJzLv