Weak energy prices spark a flurry of resource bankruptcy filings
July 17, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

Weak energy prices spark a flurry of resource bankruptcy filings

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Hammered by weak oil and gas prices, two more Houston energy companies filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday while another coal producer sought Chapter 11 protection after falling victim to coal’s bleak market.

Milagro Oil & Gas Inc filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware with a plan to swap assets for $120 million in cash and equity from Houston-based White Oak Resources VI, which acquires and operates oil and gas properties in the Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HUQqRp (Reporting by Jim Christie)

