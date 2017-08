The operator of the Black-eyed Pea and Dixie House restaurant chains in Texas, Restaurants Acquisition I LLC, is heading for liquidation, according to a bankruptcy court order filed on Friday.

The Chapter 7 conversion order signed by Judge Kevin Gross of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware noted the company's restaurants had closed and its management had resigned.

