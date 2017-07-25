FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
28 minutes ago
Retailers disregard Amazon at their peril - AlixPartners
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions' allies: Trump trying to force resignation
Politics
Sessions' allies: Trump trying to force resignation
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Russia
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
World
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 25, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 28 minutes ago

Retailers disregard Amazon at their peril - AlixPartners

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Few of the largest U.S. retailers are prepared to compete effectively with online marketplace Amazon.com as it roils their industry and helps fuel its bankruptcies, according to the AlixPartners consulting firm.

The firm in a report released on Thursday said Amazon is notably leaving even top retailers in the dust in terms of inducements for shoppers who are increasingly buying goods online instead of in stores and at malls.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uuVuQH

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.