High odds of liquidation for troubled retailers - Fitch
September 30, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

High odds of liquidation for troubled retailers - Fitch

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Sept 30 -

Leveraged-loan and high-yield bond portfolio managers are telling Fitch Ratings they are keeping a close eye on the risk of default and bankruptcy for U.S. retailers in light of ongoing challenges posed by online shopping and fickle consumers.

Retail ranks second for the portfolio managers after oil-and-gas exploration and production as the sector of most concern, Sharon Bonelli, a senior director for leveraged finance at the credit rating agency, told Reuters on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dglXHZ

