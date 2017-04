Fitch Ratings expects U.S. retailers to default on roughly $6 billion in loan debt over the next 12 months, analysts at the credit rating agency said on Wednesday following discount shoe chain Payless ShoeSource's bankruptcy filing a day earlier.

Defaults at the level would represent 9 percent of the approximately $63 billion in institutional term loans of U.S. retail borrowers, according to Fitch senior directors Sharon Bonelli and Eric Rosenthal.

