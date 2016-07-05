FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Store closings to help U.S. retailers rebound next year - Moody's
July 5, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Store closings to help U.S. retailers rebound next year - Moody's

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

July 5 -

The outlook for sales and profit growth is worsening for U.S. retailers this year but prospects could improve next year as they close weaker locations, according to ratings agency Moody's Investors Service.

Electronics retailer RadioShack, for instance, last year cut its 4,000 stores by half to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Teen-focused apparel retailer Aeropostale and sports equipment chain Vestis Retail Group are both using bankruptcy to shutter stores as part of their turnarounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29mbVn7

