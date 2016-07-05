Store closings to help U.S. retailers rebound next year - Moody's

July 5 -

The outlook for sales and profit growth is worsening for U.S. retailers this year but prospects could improve next year as they close weaker locations, according to ratings agency Moody's Investors Service.

Electronics retailer RadioShack, for instance, last year cut its 4,000 stores by half to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Teen-focused apparel retailer Aeropostale and sports equipment chain Vestis Retail Group are both using bankruptcy to shutter stores as part of their turnarounds.

