a year ago
Roadhouse faces bid to lift bankruptcy stay over wage dispute
October 6, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Roadhouse faces bid to lift bankruptcy stay over wage dispute

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Two bartenders who worked for Roadhouse Holding Inc are pressing to lift the stay in its bankruptcy to advance a class-action lawsuit for 5,000 current and former employees who say the restaurant company stiffed them on wages.

Carey Bradford and Cody Bolen charged in a 2014 lawsuit that bartenders and servers at Roadhouse's Logan's Roadhouse restaurants performed work that helped bolster company finances at the expense of their ability to earn tips.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2duRzLD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
