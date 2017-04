Meat distributor Rupari Holding Corp filed for bankruptcy on Monday, but its plans to sell itself for $26 million under Chapter 11 are threatened by a dispute over its licensing deal with the owners of the Tony Roma's restaurant chain.

South Holland, Illinois-based Rupari, which sells meats under its own brand as well as that of Tony Roma's, said in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that it opted for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to "liquidity issues."

