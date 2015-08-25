FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After losing general counsel, bankrupt Sabine proposes award programs
August 25, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

After losing general counsel, bankrupt Sabine proposes award programs

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - After losing its general counsel last month to a large energy company, bankrupt Sabine Oil & Gas Corp is seeking court approval for up to $16 million in performance awards to help retain employees at a particularly dicey time for its industry.

Arguing that its restructuring risks coming undone if employees head for the exits, Sabine on Friday asked Judge Shelley Chapman of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to endorse the awards, saying they are needed given the hard times gripping the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NGoxUj

